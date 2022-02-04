Azerbaijan shares data on ongoing construction of longest suspension bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

A suspension bridge across the Agsuchay River is being built on the 4.5-kilometer Muganly-Ismayilli-Gabala highway in Azerbaijan, making it the longest suspension bridge in the country, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli said, Trend reports.

“The first 14 kilometers of the highway are difficult both in terms of relief, geology, and hydrogeology,” Najafli said. “The anti-landslide measures are being taken, engineering work is being conducted, drainage systems are being built here.”

The spokesman said that the work is also underway at the entrance to the tunnel, which is located on the highway behind the bridge.

As a result of the reconstruction, the length of the Muganly-Ismayilli-Gabala highway will be reduced by 9.7 kilometers up to 76.8 kilometers.

The existing two-lane highway will be expanded to four lanes. A suspension bridge which is 1,135 meters long (the longest bridge in Azerbaijan) across the Agsuchay River and a tunnel which is 865 meters long is being built on it.