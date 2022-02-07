IBA-Moscow Bank talks goals of its business mission to Azerbaijan

Economy 7 February 2022 09:23 (UTC+04:00)
IBA-Moscow Bank talks goals of its business mission to Azerbaijan
S.Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 mln over emission rules breach
S.Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 mln over emission rules breach
Russian, French presidents to hold talks on February 7
Russian, French presidents to hold talks on February 7
Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks
Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan's oilfield service company to purchase pipes via tender Tenders 10:32
Iran keen to use potential of local manufacturers to increase oil production Oil&Gas 10:31
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of some precious metals Business 10:30
Iranian currency rates for February 7 Finance 10:23
Kazakh company opens tender for vehicle rent services Kazakhstan 10:23
Iran sees increase in imports from Iraq Business 10:22
S.Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 mln over emission rules breach Other News 10:16
Russian, French presidents to hold talks on February 7 Russia 10:06
Industrial potential of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to contribute value to economy – PwC Business 09:57
Former deputy chairman of National Security Committee imprisoned in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:45
PMO records surge in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 09:43
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange reveals trade data for past week Business 09:41
Liquidity in Iran increasing Finance 09:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 09:35
Gas supply to Iran's north stabilized thanks to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:27
Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:25
IBA-Moscow Bank talks goals of its business mission to Azerbaijan Economy 09:23
Iran lays foundation for new industrial facilities Business 09:22
Review of highlights in Azerbaijan's financial market for past week Finance 09:17
Cargo transportation via Iran's Abadan International Airport up Transport 09:14
Delegation of Azerbaijani Parliament in Estonia on official visit Politics 09:12
Australia to welcome back international tourists after nearly two yrs World 08:45
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases Other News 08:16
Azerbaijani gas to enhance liquidity in N. Macedonia’s market – minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:00
U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact US 07:56
Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 3,600 Kazakhstan 07:36
Freestyle skiing: Jakara Anthony wins Australia's first Winter Games gold World 07:27
Turkey confirms 98,715 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:53
Honduran president tests positive for COVID Other News 06:14
163 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast World 05:31
Israeli PM, U.S. president hold phone talks on Iranian nuclear issue Israel 04:48
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency to deal with trucking blockade Other News 04:04
France's Macron speaks with US President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow Europe 03:28
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condole demise of death of Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar Other News 02:53
Senegal wins maiden Africa Cup of Nations title World 02:13
Cyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power Other News 01:58
Three climbers found dead near Greek ski resort of Kalavryta Europe 01:29
Azerbaijan wins second silver medal at Grand Slam tournament Society 00:58
States’ capex spend quicker, likely more effective, says Indian Finance Secretary Other News 00:33
EU in talks with Azerbaijan on LNG supplies - Borrell Oil&Gas 6 February 23:55
Uzbekistan to take part in the XII International Halal Congress Uzbekistan 6 February 23:08
Georgian NCDC Head warns not to relax despite Omicron proving to be mild Georgia 6 February 23:04
Turkish army receives new Bayraktar TB2s with local electro-optical system Turkey 6 February 22:58
Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Slam tournament Society 6 February 22:15
Iran rescues 17 sailors of fire-hit Panamanian tanker Iran 6 February 22:06
Protest against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital Other News 6 February 21:22
OSCE MG exhausted itself, new solutions required - Russian expert Politics 6 February 20:45
Emergency use authorisation nod for Sputnik Light vaccine Other News 6 February 20:19
Turkish National Defense Minister tests positive for coronavirus Turkey 6 February 20:03
Apex court approves revised protocol for disposal of bodies of Parsi Covid-19 victims Other News 6 February 19:47
U.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies US 6 February 19:34
Centre places purchase order for 5 cr doses of Corbevax Covid vaccine each costing Rs 145 sans tax Other News 6 February 19:21
Putin wishes Erdogan and his wife soonest recovery from Covid Turkey 6 February 19:10
India reports over 1.07 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 7.4% Other News 6 February 19:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 6 February 18:41
Azerbaijan confirms 7,474 more COVID-19 cases, 4,840 recoveries Society 6 February 18:34
Military Oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijani army (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 6 February 18:14
India at forefront as firm believer in equality, govt programmes for all: PM Other News 6 February 17:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 6 February 17:29
Iran boosts exports to Iraq Business 6 February 17:18
Azerbaijan, Ukraine support each other's territorial integrity - FM Politics 6 February 17:18
Kazakhstan to cancel state of high level of terrorist threat in Almaty Kazakhstan 6 February 17:17
New bridge over Astarachay River to create great opportunities for Iran Transport 6 February 17:10
Queen Elizabeth backs 'Queen Consort' title for Camilla Europe 6 February 17:02
S Jaishankar to hold bilateral talks with Antony Blinken during Quad meet Other News 6 February 16:28
Saudi Arabia records 3,260 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours Arab World 6 February 15:57
Turkish president talks health condition after testing positive for COVID-19 Turkey 6 February 15:30
EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets Other News 6 February 15:28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 6 Society 6 February 14:57
All Iranian cities, villages to be supplied with gas Oil&Gas 6 February 14:29
Iran’s major mining companies boost exports Business 6 February 14:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 6 Oil&Gas 6 February 14:27
Growth factors for Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light price unveiled Oil&Gas 6 February 14:27
Iran shares data on amount of expenditures on industrial enterprises in Qazvin Province Business 6 February 14:24
Azerbaijan-Ukraine ties developing in spirit of mutual respect - ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 6 February 14:16
OSCE MG failed to fulfill its task in South Caucasus and now it must deal with new issues – Russian analyst Politics 6 February 14:15
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 6 February 13:50
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 Other News 6 February 13:02
Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan's Darfur Other News 6 February 12:27
Iran is among major countries on electricity generation capacity Oil&Gas 6 February 11:57
Illegal Armenian armed group fires at Azerbaijani positions in Tartar – defense ministry Politics 6 February 11:52
Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO) Society 6 February 11:24
Georgia reports 19,098 coronavirus cases, 17,531 recoveries, 38 deaths Georgia 6 February 11:10
Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO) Politics 6 February 10:44
Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 6 February 10:38
Iranian currency rates for February 6 Finance 6 February 10:32
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Ukraine Politics 6 February 10:10
Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away' Other News 6 February 09:48
Kazakhstan reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 6 February 09:09
Brazil registers 197,442 more COVID-19 cases Other News 6 February 08:39
EBRD raises GDP forecast for Turkmenistan Finance 6 February 08:00
Huge bank of dead fish spotted off French Atlantic coast Europe 6 February 07:33
Hit-and-run injures four at protest in Canada Other News 6 February 07:01
Turkey confirms 98,715 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 6 February 06:28
UK's Elizabeth wants Charles' wife to be 'Queen Camilla' when he's king Europe 6 February 05:45
Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities Other News 6 February 05:12
Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with China’s Xi Jinping Uzbekistan 6 February 04:39
Austria's total COVID-19 infections surpass 2 mln mark Europe 6 February 04:05
FM: Positive developments in Vienna talks not enough to meet Iran's expectations Nuclear Program 6 February 03:26
Senegalese president takes over rotating chair of AU Other News 6 February 02:49
All news