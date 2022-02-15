Azerbaijan discloses number of state facilities privatized following auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held another auction for the privatization of state property on February 15, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, a small state-owned enterprise and a facility, as well as 12 cars, were privatized following the auction. This time there was great interest in the privatization of cars as during the previous auctions. The auction was held in competitive conditions.

The offer for one of the cars exceeded the starting price by six times. The Ural truck at a starting price of 2,500 manat ($1,470) was purchased at 15,100 manat ($8,882).

A Hyundai Sonata car was purchased at 10,600 manat ($6,235) at an initial starting price of 7,000 manat ($4,117).

The privatized facility and a small state-owned enterprise are located in Beylagan and Shamkir districts.

Some 100,855 manat ($59,326) is expected to be transferred to the state budget following this auction.

The next auction will be held on February 22 and 54 state facilities will be put up for it.