Azerbaijani Pasha Life's insurance fees grow significantly over year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The fees of the Azerbaijani Pasha Life insurance company (IC) increased by 41.8 percent, or 92.3 million manat ($54.3 million) in 2021 compared to 2020, up to 313 million manat ($184.2 million), the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) told Trend.

Following the results of 2021, Pasha Life insurance payments have risen by 0.4 percent compared to 2020, up to 204.9 million manat ($120.59 million).

The share of Pasha Life insurance fees in the Azerbaijani market made up 37.08 percent, while the share of payments amounted to 44.66 percent in 2021.

In 2021, the total fees of Azerbaijan's insurance companies reached 843.897 million manat, or $496.7 million (an increase of 15.8 percent over the year), and total payments - 458.7 million manat, or $269.9 million (a decrease of 1.4 percent).