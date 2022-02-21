Azerbaijan instructs to improve supply of basic food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has given instructions to improve the supply of basic food products, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

The decree provides for measures on enhancing the provision of the domestic market with food products within the minimum consumer basket, as well as stimulating local producers of the food products.