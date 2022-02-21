Azerbaijan instructs to improve supply of basic food products
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
Azerbaijan has given instructions to improve the supply of basic food products, Trend reports.
This is envisaged by the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.
The decree provides for measures on enhancing the provision of the domestic market with food products within the minimum consumer basket, as well as stimulating local producers of the food products.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
20 tons of humanitarian cargo arrives in Tajikistan as part of refugee emergency preparedness action
Azerbaijan awards people distinguished in construction and operation of roads following presidential order
Azerbaijan ready to continue making efforts to ensure regional and global energy security - minister
ICIEC signs Reinsurance Agreement with Spanish Export Credit Agency to support export dev't and FDI in ICIEC member countries
Signing of Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia expected during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev