WB to hold seminar in Baku - country manager in Azerbaijan

The World Bank (WB) will hold a seminar in Azerbaijan’s Baku city to explore the potential of artificial intelligence for tax administration in May 2022, Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael said at the conference entitled "Tax Reforms for Inclusive and Sustainable Development: Towards Voluntary Actions through Digital Transformation", Trend reports.

Michael said that WB experts in artificial intelligence will talk about global innovations in tax systems.

“We would like to organize a seminar on taxation and high technologies,” the country manager added. “The seminars are important for our clients and these events will be effective for doing business.”

