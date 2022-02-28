Azerbaijani bank suspends operations with Russian ruble
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
One of the Azerbaijani banks has suspended operations with the Russian ruble, a source in the banking market of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the source, the employees of this bank received a corresponding instruction.
"Banking operations [with the Russian ruble] were temporarily suspended both for operations of individuals and legal entities," the source said.
----
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe