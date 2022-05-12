Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation appoints new spokesperson in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. New spokesperson of representative office in Kyrgyzstan was appointed as part of activities to open new representative offices of Azerbaijan’s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ASK) in foreign countries, Trend reports with reference to ASK.

According to ASK, it was a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Kozhobaeva.

She graduated from Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn in 2012.

Kozhobaeva has been the Executive Director of Guangzhou Heyyran International Trading since 2019.

According to State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeded $1.6 million from January through March 2022, while this figure in the same period last year amounted to $2.2 million (a decrease of 26.1 percent over the year).