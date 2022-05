BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Tyco Fire and Integrated Solutions company (UK) Ltd, which provides fire protection and prevention solutions, has announced the liquidation of its branch in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Taxes online newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the newspaper, creditors can submit their claims to Bakikhanov Str., 6, Yasamal district, Baku, within two months.