Azerbaijani and Lithuanian business agencies discuss implementation of co-op memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, SMBDA told Trend.

Agency noted that Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met with the General Director of Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts (ALCCIC) Giedre Razinskiene.

Issues arising from the memorandum of cooperation signed between two structures within the framework of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum were discussed at the meeting.

A number of documents were signed between two countries, within the framework of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum, including a memorandum of cooperation between SMBDA and ALCCIC on May 18, agency said.

The document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, and Giedre Razinskiene.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade with Lithuania exceeded $11.003 million from January through April 2022, while this figure in the same period last year amounted to $15.13 million (a decrease of 27.2 percent over the year).