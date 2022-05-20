Azerbaijan, UAE talk enhancing co-op in renewables - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Today, Azerbaijan is conducting intensive negotiations with colleagues from the UAE on expanding cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said in an interview with UAE media, Trend reports.

“We discuss the possibilities for cooperation and joint investments both in Azerbaijan, and the UAE. Recently, we laid the foundation for the new solar power 230 megawatts in Azerbaijan, which is the first industrial project with 100-percent of the UAE investments in Azerbaijan in the field of renewables,” Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, excellent relations between the leadership of Azerbaijan and the UAE stimulate countries to enhance cooperation even more.

“We have very ambitious plans, and are going to continue this successful cooperation,” he added.

