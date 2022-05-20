Maersk's new route to pass through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Maersk, the Danish logistics company, has developed a new rail-sea route connecting Asia with Europe through Central Asia, which will pass through Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the company's press service.

Maersk started developing this new route back in March and carried out the first departure from China in April.

After passing the Khorgos border between China and Kazakhstan, the containers will arrive by rail at Aktau station, where they will be loaded onto a barge in Baku, Azerbaijan. From there, the containers will be shipped by rail to APM Terminals in Georgia’s Poti, where they will be loaded onto a feeder's vessel in Constanta, Romania. The cargo will then be shipped by rail to various destinations across Europe.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company that operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.

