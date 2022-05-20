Azerbaijan - our gateway to Caucasus, says Izmir Chamber of Commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The primary objective of the Izmir Chamber of Commerce is to enhance trade with Azerbaijan through collaborative entrepreneurship, a member of the Izmir Chamber of Commerce Melih Tunc Tandogan told Trend.

According to him, the Izmir Chamber of Commerce has 90,000 members currently working in various economic sectors.

"In case of receiving a request from Azerbaijani businessmen, we immediately establish contact with them. Meetings were held with representatives of several Azerbaijani companies, during which the sides addressed possible prospects for cooperation. Our purpose is to expand mutual trade through joint activities. Azerbaijan is our gateway to the Caucasus. We do dope for further development of Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation and trade," Tandogan said.