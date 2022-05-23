Creation of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts - necessary for correct response to events in region - AIR Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts is necessary for a correct response to events in the region, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said at a round table in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts, Trend reports.

"Experts of the council will have to demonstrate the correct reaction to the events taking place in the region. The latest changes require a correct assessment of the events taking place in the world not only between the two countries but also the states of our region generally,” the chairman said.

“Our expert council will contribute to the correct assessment of current challenges and realities. In addition, issues related to the humanitarian, political, and economic spheres will be discussed within the framework of the Council of Experts. This council will serve to further develop topical issues. It will be useful both for government agencies and for society as a whole," Shafiyev added.