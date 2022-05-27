Azerbaijan of great importance to EU - Chairman of Estonian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan is of great importance for the EU, especially given the situation with the shortage of oil and gas, Chairman of Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) Juri Ratas wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

"The visit to Azerbaijan has ended. There were many productive meetings - with the President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister, ministers and deputies. Warm friendly relations have been established between our countries,” he said.

“Our cooperation [with Azerbaijan] is extremely important. I sincerely thank my Azerbaijani colleagues for the warm welcome," Ratas added.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Estonia exceeded $3.07 million from January through April 2022, while this figure in the same period last year amounted to $1.7 million (an increase of 78.6 percent over the year).