CTO of Turkey's Baykar Technology talks importance of high technologies to protect independence (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Turkey and Azerbaijan are witnessing the importance of high technologies for the protection of independence, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkish Baykar Technology Selcuk Bayraktar said at the opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

According to Bayraktar, the brotherhood of two countries underwent many trials, but this only contributed to an even greater rapprochement between them.

"Even in the most difficult days, we have always been together, and it’s natural that Azerbaijan became the first country where we are holding TEKNOFEST. The young people of Azerbaijan and Turkey will show to the whole world what they are capable of at this festival," he stressed.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is being held on May 26-29 by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

