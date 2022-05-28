Azerbaijan announces asphalting of new highway in liberated districts (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, May 28. The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway [covering Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] rapidly continues and its asphalting will start soon, Project Engineer of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Eyyub Huseynov told Trend.

According to Huseynov, the total length of the highway, which is being built in accordance with the first technical category, will be 123.6 kilometers.

"The first 77 kilometers of the highway will have six lanes, the remaining 44.6 kilometers - four lanes. Thus, the width of the sub-grade on two sections of the highway will be 21.5 and 29.5 meters,” he said.

“In total, 415 artificial structures will be built along the highway. Construction of 135 of them has already been completed. It’s also planned to build 20 bridges,” Huseynov noted, adding that the construction of the highway is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.