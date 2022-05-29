Azerbaijan shares plans of industrial parks' residents in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Arab Expert Services FZE company (with capital from the UAE) is implementing a project to create a heavy equipment maintenance center within Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park, Board Chairman of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev told Trend.

According to Nuriyev, the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park will play an important role in the further development of the industrial potential of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] and increase the employment of the local population.

"The territory of the Aghdam Industrial Park is 190 hectares, and phased construction work is underway there. To date, the territory has been completely cleared of mines, and a mobile camp was created there," he said. "Besides, container-type offices, a hostel, a first-aid post, a shop, a pharmacy and a canteen have also been created in the park. The road has already been built, and work is underway to landscape the territory."

The board chairman noted that nine residents have been registered in this industrial park so far.

"In accordance with the business plan of these residents, they are expected to invest more than 50 million manat ($29.4 million) and create over 1,000 jobs. The residents plan to carry out activities in the production of synthetic carpets, lampposts, polymer products, overalls, and assembly of reinforced concrete products," Nuriyev further said.

He noted that in the coming days, the construction of infrastructure for the residents will begin in the industrial park.

According to the head of the agency's board, one resident has been registered in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park.

"The territory of this industrial park (with an area of ​​200 hectares) has been also completely cleared of mines, and it’s planned to complete the construction of a mobile camp there in the near future," Nuriyev said.

"Despite the fact that one resident is has been registered in the industrial park, we are considering and evaluating the projects of a number of potential participants, who want to become residents of this industrial zone," he added.