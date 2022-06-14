Azerbaijan sees growth in number of active taxpayers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew as of June 1, 2022, Trend reports citing the report of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of the Economy.

According to the report, this figure amounted to 684,699, up by 2.7 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Besides, as of June 1, the number of active payers of VAT increased by 5.7 percent and made up 36,666.

Meanwhile, 185,736 business entities were recorded in Azerbaijan, which is a rise of 1.3 percent compared to January this year.