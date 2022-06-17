Azerbaijani PM meets Secretary General of Arab League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on June 17, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, the importance of the IX Global Baku Forum was stressed.

New challenges to the world including the current international geopolitical situation, global security issues, the risks of a food crisis, the problem of energy shortages, the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and many other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking about regional security against the backdrop of new realities which were formed after the 2020 second Karabakh war, the prime minister said that Azerbaijan spares no effort to turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace, cooperation and interaction.

Asadov stressed that the restoration of the transport and communication system in the region promises great prospects for the future, and in this regard noted great importance of the Zangazur corridor.

Besides, he provided information about the restoration and construction work carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the second Karabakh war].

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab League were also discussed by the meeting parties.