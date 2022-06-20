Azerbaijan's state budget revenues, expenditures for 2022 increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Amendments to the law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" have been discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, the revenues and expenditures of the state budget for this year will increase by more than eight percent.

The revenues of the revised state budget for 2022 were forecasted to make up 29.1 billion manat ($17.18 billion), which is 2.3 billion manat ($1.4 billion), or 8.9 percent more than the approved figure.

Thus, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 were approved in the amount of 29,197,800,000 manat ($17.18 million), expenditures - 32,303,800,000 manat or $19 million (including centralized revenues - 28,167,624,000 manat or $16.57 million, local revenues - 1,030,176,000 manat or $610,000, centralized expenditures - 31,233,684,000 manat or $18.37 million, and local expenditures - 1,070,116,000 manat or $630,000).