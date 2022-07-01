Azerbaijani SMBDA has experience in creating several sub-sectors in medical field - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) has successful experience in creating sub-sectors in the medical field, Board Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said on July 1 during public discussions on "Business Prospects in Healthcare Sphere", Trend reports.

"The agency, together with Gill Med LLC, on the basis of a public-private partnership model, supported the creation of enterprises in Gobu settlement and Zangilan district (Aghali village) for the production of medical textiles, sterile surgical kits and overalls,” Mammadov said. “The enterprises manufacture outerwear and overalls for medical staff and patients, sterile surgical and dental kits, medical masks, medical gowns, headwear, and a number of other medical textile products.”

“Since this project is focused not only on business, but also on the social sphere, 90 percent of the employees of enterprises are citizens from vulnerable groups of the population," added the official.