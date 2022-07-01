Azerbaijan discusses perspective opportunities in medical business in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Public discussions on "Perspective opportunities in medical business" organized by the Public Council under the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) were held with the support of the Health Ministry and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations in Baku on July 1, the agency told Trend.

According to the SMBDA, representatives of relevant government agencies and businessmen working in the field of medicine took part in the discussions.

Chairman of the Public Council Farhad Garayev noted that the event was organized to study the activities of small and medium businesses in the field of medical business, development potential and problems in this area, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev said that about 1,400 business entities currently operate in the field of private medicine in Azerbaijan.

Musayev noted that the increase in the number of private medical institutions, and entities engaged in private medical practice, became possible thanks to the support provided by President Ilham Aliyev to the business sector.

Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev spoke about the importance of cooperation with small and medium businesses.

He pointed out the constant interest of the Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance in public-private cooperation and informed the participants of the discussions that the agency works closely with representatives of small and medium businesses which operate in the medical field.

Board Chairman of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov noted that SMBDA provides support to business entities, operating in various fields, including healthcare, which contributes to the expansion of local production and the introduction of public-private partnerships, simplification of regulations for private medical activities, and stimulation of the creation of private medical laboratories.

As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Health Ministry and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations.