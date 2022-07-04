Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Swiss National Bank explore ways of expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Thomas Jordan, Trend reports citing Kazimov's Twitter post.

"We spoke about cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Swiss National Bank, technical assistance programs, as well as expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Swiss banks during the meeting with Governor of the SNB Thomas Jordan," Kazimov tweeted.