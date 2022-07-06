Azerbaijan talking with several countries to sign agreements on double taxation avoidance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is negotiating with a number of countries on signing agreements on double taxation avoidance, Head of the Main Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the STS Orkhan Musayev said in an interview to the Vergiler online newspaper (Vergiler.az), Trend reports.

"To date, Azerbaijan has signed 55 bilateral agreements on the avoidance of double taxation. Besides, negotiations are underway with Japan, Slovakia, India, Portugal, and a number of other countries to sign similar documents," Musayev noted.

"In general, 94 international agreements have been concluded in the field of taxation," he added.