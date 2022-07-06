Azerbaijan, Türkiye planning to introduce duty-free import of goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye plan to import 15 types of goods duty-free, President of Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during the special session of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, the preferential trade agreement is a very important mechanism in order to achieve the goals set by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye for the growth of bilateral trade in 2023.

"Under this agreement, 15 products from both countries will be exported duty-free. We would like the number of duty-free goods to grow, and the assortment of products to expand," Abdullayev added.