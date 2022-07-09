Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 120.0285 manat (3.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,018.129 manat, down by 72.9827 manat (2.36 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 27 3,104.3955 July 4 3,081.1905 June 28 3,103.656 July 5 3,079.6860 June 29 3,095.445 July 6 3,003.0075 June 30 3,087.353 July 7 2,965.5990 July 1 3,064.709 July 8 2,961.1620 Average weekly 3,091.1117 Average weekly 3,018.1290

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.1754 manat (3.48 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.2462 manat, decreasing by 2.0816 manat (5.89 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 27 35.815 July 4 33.8107 June 28 36.0312 July 5 34.3069 June 29 35.408 July 6 32.5661 June 30 35.2303 July 7 32.9122 July 1 34.1546 July 8 32.6353 Average weekly 35.3278 Average weekly 33.2462

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 22.007 manat (1.45 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,493.8189 manat, which was 63.3879 manat (4.07 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 27 1,566.941 July 4 1,516.5275 June 28 1,548.9125 July 5 1,513.4760 June 29 1,568.9045 July 6 1,470.5850 June 30 1,570.97 July 7 1,473.9850 July 1 1,530.306 July 8 1,494.5210 Average weekly 1,557.2068 Average weekly 1,493.8189

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 103.7085 manat (3.15 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,306.9675 manat, up by 39.8412 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.