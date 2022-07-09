...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 9 July 2022
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 120.0285 manat (3.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,018.129 manat, down by 72.9827 manat (2.36 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 27

3,104.3955

July 4

3,081.1905

June 28

3,103.656

July 5

3,079.6860

June 29

3,095.445

July 6

3,003.0075

June 30

3,087.353

July 7

2,965.5990

July 1

3,064.709

July 8

2,961.1620

Average weekly

3,091.1117

Average weekly

3,018.1290

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.1754 manat (3.48 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.2462 manat, decreasing by 2.0816 manat (5.89 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 27

35.815

July 4

33.8107

June 28

36.0312

July 5

34.3069

June 29

35.408

July 6

32.5661

June 30

35.2303

July 7

32.9122

July 1

34.1546

July 8

32.6353

Average weekly

35.3278

Average weekly

33.2462

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 22.007 manat (1.45 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,493.8189 manat, which was 63.3879 manat (4.07 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 27

1,566.941

July 4

1,516.5275

June 28

1,548.9125

July 5

1,513.4760

June 29

1,568.9045

July 6

1,470.5850

June 30

1,570.97

July 7

1,473.9850

July 1

1,530.306

July 8

1,494.5210

Average weekly

1,557.2068

Average weekly

1,493.8189

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 103.7085 manat (3.15 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,306.9675 manat, up by 39.8412 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 27

3,198.125

July 4

3,288.2165

June 28

3,215.5075

July 5

3,302.0800

June 29

3,271.6755

July 6

3,278.9600

June 30

3,370.845

July 7

3,273.6560

July 1

3,279.4785

July 8

3,391.9250

Average weekly

3,267.1263

Average weekly

3,306.9675
