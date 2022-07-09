Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 120.0285 manat (3.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,018.129 manat, down by 72.9827 manat (2.36 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 27
|
3,104.3955
|
July 4
|
3,081.1905
|
June 28
|
3,103.656
|
July 5
|
3,079.6860
|
June 29
|
3,095.445
|
July 6
|
3,003.0075
|
June 30
|
3,087.353
|
July 7
|
2,965.5990
|
July 1
|
3,064.709
|
July 8
|
2,961.1620
|
Average weekly
|
3,091.1117
|
Average weekly
|
3,018.1290
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.1754 manat (3.48 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.2462 manat, decreasing by 2.0816 manat (5.89 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 27
|
35.815
|
July 4
|
33.8107
|
June 28
|
36.0312
|
July 5
|
34.3069
|
June 29
|
35.408
|
July 6
|
32.5661
|
June 30
|
35.2303
|
July 7
|
32.9122
|
July 1
|
34.1546
|
July 8
|
32.6353
|
Average weekly
|
35.3278
|
Average weekly
|
33.2462
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 22.007 manat (1.45 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,493.8189 manat, which was 63.3879 manat (4.07 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 27
|
1,566.941
|
July 4
|
1,516.5275
|
June 28
|
1,548.9125
|
July 5
|
1,513.4760
|
June 29
|
1,568.9045
|
July 6
|
1,470.5850
|
June 30
|
1,570.97
|
July 7
|
1,473.9850
|
July 1
|
1,530.306
|
July 8
|
1,494.5210
|
Average weekly
|
1,557.2068
|
Average weekly
|
1,493.8189
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 103.7085 manat (3.15 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,306.9675 manat, up by 39.8412 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 27
|
3,198.125
|
July 4
|
3,288.2165
|
June 28
|
3,215.5075
|
July 5
|
3,302.0800
|
June 29
|
3,271.6755
|
July 6
|
3,278.9600
|
June 30
|
3,370.845
|
July 7
|
3,273.6560
|
July 1
|
3,279.4785
|
July 8
|
3,391.9250
|
Average weekly
|
3,267.1263
|
Average weekly
|
3,306.9675