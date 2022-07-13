Azerbaijan eyes improving use of radio frequencies – State Administration on Radio Frequencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan eyes improving the use of radio frequencies in accordance with international practice, Head of State Administration on Radio Frequencies of the country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Heydar Rustamov told Trend.

According to him, simplification of the frequency allocation procedures particularly applies to most demanded portable radio stations.

"Legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan will directly apply to the State Administration for allocating frequency from 446,000– 446,100 MHz and registering the European license-free radio system PMR 446 (Personal Mobile Radio 446). Their applications to the Commission for the relevant type of radio broadcasting were considered within two months," Rustamov said.

According to the amendments, the frequency names will be assigned to users within three working days after the applicants submit the required documents.

"Procedures for the efficient use of frequency resources will be aligned with international standards through the relevant innovations," Rustamov said.

As for him, the state is responsible for regulation of radio frequencies, which requires a transparent control ensuring user satisfaction.

"Since radio frequencies are a limited resource, only their fair and rational distribution among all market participants can promote the development of telecommunications services. We have put forward the ‘Clean radio air’ concept. Regular monitoring of the radio spectrum’s use in real-time, unhindered operation of radio-electronic means (RES) with coordination and operational limitation of unauthorized use, minimization of extraneous broadcasting in the airspace are at the core of ‘Clean radio air’.

In this regard, international experience of countries with advanced technologies has been studied, as a result of which the ‘Simplification of registering radio electronic equipment and allocating radio frequencies procedures’ project was launched. The project consists of two components. The first is designed to simplify the registration of RES, while the second – to allocate radio frequencies," he said.

Rustamov noted that the State Commission on Radio Frequencies has stopped its activity since January 2018.

"The lack of activity of the state commission over the past four years has delayed the implementation of fairly important issues in this area and the approval of documents, which led to the fact that numerous appeals were not considered. This caused dissatisfaction and created conditions for a certain stagnation in activities of the Administration,” Rustamov stressed.

The State Commission on Radio Frequencies was established in May 2021, and the Regulations on the State Commission were approved in December 2021 following the Presidential Decrees. Thus, the Commission created in a new format and composition, began to operate in 2022, and its first meeting was held on January 17. Three meetings of the state commission have taken place thus far.

"Some regulatory documents designed to introduce the technologies of the new mobile communication standard (IMT), such as the National Table for Frequency Allocation (NTFA), the plan for further use of the radio frequency spectrum, and frequency band allocation tables have also been approved. The adoption of important documents stimulates the effective activities in allocating, registering and accounting radio frequencies, as well as ensuring user satisfaction," Rustamov said.

According to him, the primary objective of the Administration is to promote technological development through the efficient use of radio frequency resources and their fair distribution among market participants.

"The international experience has been studied, as well as a package of proposals has been prepared on the matter. The package includes projects related to the improvement of the legislative framework in this area, adoption of a new tariff approach for stimulating the effective use of radio frequency spectrum, as well as to the establishment of an automated control system. Hopefully, the package of proposals will ensure a fair and efficient use of radio frequencies, as well as will allow us to implement the concept of "Clean radio air," Rustamov noted.