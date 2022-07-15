Azerbaijan reveals number of services by SME Houses for 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Houses of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz and Yevlakh cities provided 31,317 services to entrepreneurs in the first half of 2022, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, 12,347 of the services were provided in Khachmaz, and 18,970 - in Yevlakh.

In most cases, the entrepreneurs' appeals were related to tax issues, issuance of a certificate of origin, and utilities, the SMBDA noted.

The rate of satisfaction of entrepreneurs with the services of the Houses of SMEs made up 98 percent, added the agency.

The level of satisfaction of entrepreneurs with the services provided by the Houses of SMEs in the above cities is measured using an electronic system.