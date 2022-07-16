Azerbaijan unveils growth in tax receipts from non-oil industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The growth in tax receipts from Azerbaijan's non-oil industry exceeded 38 percent, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on the results of six months of 2022 on July 15, Trend reports.

“Since the beginning of 2022, the country's tax revenues increased by 49 percent. The whitening scale of the economy can be observed based on some indicators of the banking sector. Thus, the share of cash in the total money supply in manat decreased from 49 percent in the corresponding period of 2021 to 44 percent as of June 1, 2022. Another example is the increased number of bank accounts of individuals involved in entrepreneurial activities by 47 percent as of June 1, 2022 against the same period of 2021," Jabbarov added.