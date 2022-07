BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Revenues from compulsory state social insurance in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) in the first half of 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Revenues from unemployment insurance equaled 77.35 million manat ($45.5), the minister noted.

“Forecasts on the revenues from these insurances were fulfilled at 111.9 percent and 117.9 percent respectively,” Jabbarov wrote.