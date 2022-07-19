Azerbaijan holds new privatization auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property on July 19, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, eight vehicles and one unfinished building were privatized following the results of the auction.

The ministry noted that the privatized building with an area of 95.2 square meters is located in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district.

The next privatization auction will be held on July 21, 2022.