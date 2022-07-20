Azerbaijan names launch time of study process at French company's training center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The French Alstom company has opened a training center in partnership with the Azerbaijan Technical University, which will train specialists in the railway industry, Alstom's Azerbaijani representative office told Trend.

According to the representative office, this program is part of the obligation to support the development of the railway industry in Azerbaijan and guarantees that graduates of the training center will receive the appropriate knowledge and skills for successful employment in this area.

"The study process in a group of 20 students will begin in October 2022. The center will provide engineering students with access to more than 140 hours of unique courses developed by Alstom University. The program consists of three segments, including an online course which provides a deep understanding of railway construction and operation, including the technical lexicon," Alstom said.

The company noted that the private sector should cooperate with academic institutions to support future human resources and provide them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the labor market.

"This cooperation accelerates the development of science and technology, encourages young engineers to apply their knowledge to solve real mobility problems and improve the transportation system of the future," added Alstom.