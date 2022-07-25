World renowned digital infrastructure event to be held in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The world renowned “Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia - 2023” digital infrastructure event will be held in Baku for the first time, Trend reports with reference to the Capacity Media.

The two-day event will be held on June 21-22, 2023.

“The event will bring together infrastructure professionals with digital service providers delivering everything from e-commerce to e-learning and telemedicine to telecommuting in this emerging digital hub,” the description said.

