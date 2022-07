BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan has registered Payonix non-bank credit organization (NBCO), Trend reports via State Tax Service.

NBCO’s authorized capital is 300,000 manat ($176,400).

Anar Fataliyev is an official representative of NBCO.

Legal address of Payonix: 133A Bashir Safaroglu street, Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.