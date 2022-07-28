Issues of ensuring transparency of state budget to be discussed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Regular meeting of the Working Group on Effective Management and Macroeconomic Indicators of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings will be held in Azerbaijan on July 28, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Meeting will begin at 16:00 (GMT+4) and will be held on Webex online platform.

Representatives of Azerbaijani state structures included in working group, also representatives of public associations will take part in the meeting.

The participants will discuss the work done in first half of 2022, the approved action plan for 2022.

Main topics of discussion will be ensuring budget transparency, increasing debt sustainability, inflation retention within the target indicators, and effective management of natural resources.

There will also be an exchange of views on necessary measures to improve Azerbaijan's position in the sphere of effective management and macroeconomic indicators, within the framework of the meeting.