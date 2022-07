BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 1.8 percent in first half of 2022, and amounted to $54.2 billion, Governor of Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on July 29, Trend reports.

On July 29, CBA decided to leave the base rate unchanged - at the level of 7.75 percent, on July 29.

The upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, and the lower limit at the level of 6.25 percent.