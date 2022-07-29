Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils currency purchases since beginning of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) purchased foreign currency worth $485 million from January through July 2022, Executive Director of CBA Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, on July 29, Trend reports.

The foreign exchange reserves of CBA amounted to $7.3 billion as of June 30, 2022. This is 1.95 percent or $141.2 million more than the previous month and 14.2 percent more than the same period in 2021.

According to CBA, the official foreign exchange reserves of CBA amounted to $6.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.