...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils currency purchases since beginning of 2022

Economy Materials 29 July 2022 13:19 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils currency purchases since beginning of 2022

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) purchased foreign currency worth $485 million from January through July 2022, Executive Director of CBA Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, on July 29, Trend reports.

The foreign exchange reserves of CBA amounted to $7.3 billion as of June 30, 2022. This is 1.95 percent or $141.2 million more than the previous month and 14.2 percent more than the same period in 2021.

According to CBA, the official foreign exchange reserves of CBA amounted to $6.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more