Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 18 1.7 July 25 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 26 1.7 July 20 1.7 July 27 1.7 July 21 1.7 July 28 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7338 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 11 1.7154 July 18 1.7346 July 12 1.7229 July 19 1.7383 July 13 1.7419 July 20 1.7254 July 14 1.7377 July 21 1.7348 July 15 1.7309 July 22 1.7361 Average weekly 1.7298 Average weekly 1.7338

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0284 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 18 0.0298 July 25 0.0295 July 19 0.0297 July 26 0.0291 July 20 0.0301 July 27 0.0283 July 21 0.0310 July 28 0.0279 July 22 0.0295 July 29 0.0273 Average weekly 0.0300 Average weekly 0.0284

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0952 manat per Turkish lira.