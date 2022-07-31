IRENA shares data on Azerbaijan's hydropower capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan’s hydropower capacity in 2021 amounted to 1,152 MW, Trend reports via the latest publication from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to the report, this figure increased by 0.2 percent, compared to 1,149 MW in 2020, and by 0.6 percent, compared to 1,145 MW in 2019.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy production in 2020 decreased by 31.6 percent year-on-year (1,565 GWh in 2019) to 1,070 GWh, IRENA said.

Azerbaijan’s total renewable energy capacity in 2021 amounted to 1,305 MW. This figure increased by 0.6 percent, compared to 1,296 MW in 2020, and by 1.2 percent, compared to 1,289 MW in 2019.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy production in 2020 decreased by 26 percent year-on-year (1,910 GWh in 2019) to 1,413 GWh, IRENA said.

Meanwhile, global renewable hydropower generation growth tripled in 2020 (an increase of 155 TWh, compared to an increase of 48 TWh in 2019), the report noted.

"In 2020, the total amount of electricity generated from renewables was 7 468 TWh. Renewable hydro accounted for about 59 percent of this (4,356 TWh), followed by wind energy (1,589 TWh), solar energy (844 TWh), bioenergy (584 TWh), geothermal energy (95 TWh) and marine energy (1 TWh)," IRENA’s report said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm