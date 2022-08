BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund continues to provide support for investment projects, contributing to the socio-economic development of the country's regions, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"So far, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy has given 31.3 million manat ($18.4 million) of easy-term loans to 546 business entities in Ismayilli district," the minister wrote.