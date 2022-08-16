Azerbaijani SOFAZ warns citizens about actions of scammers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. News encouraging citizens to individual investment, oil and gas trading activities have been spread on behalf of the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) over the past three months, Trend reports via the fund’s message.

"SOFAZ informs citizens that these publications are false and have nothing to do with the activities of the fund,” the notification said.

“The fund doesn’t bear any responsibility for the messages on its behalf. We ask citizens, faced with these cases, to immediately contact the relevant law enforcement agencies and send this information to the email address: [email protected],” added the notification.