...
Economy Materials 3 September 2022 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 22

1.7

Aug. 29

1.7

Aug. 23

1.7

Aug. 30

1.7

Aug. 24

1.7

Aug. 31

1.7

Aug. 25

1.7

Sept. 1

1.7

Aug. 26

1.7

Sept. 2

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0092 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0013 and amounted to 1.6978 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 22

1.7065

Aug. 29

1.6856

Aug. 23

1.6891

Aug. 30

1.6999

Aug. 24

1.6933

Aug. 31

1.7067

Aug. 25

1.7001

Sept. 1

1.7021

Aug. 26

1.6936

Sept. 2

1.6948

Average weekly

1.6965

Average weekly

1.6978

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0002 manat and reached 0.0281 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 22

0.0286

Aug. 29

0.0281

Aug. 23

0.0283

Aug. 30

0.0276

Aug. 24

0.0284

Aug. 31

0.0284

Aug. 25

0.0282

Sept. 1

0.0282

Aug. 26

0.0281

Sept. 2

0.0284

Average weekly

0.0283

Average weekly

0.0281

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0935 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 22

0.0939

Aug. 29

0.0936

Aug. 23

0.0939

Aug. 30

0.0935

Aug. 24

0.0938

Aug. 31

0.0935

Aug. 25

0.0936

Sept. 1

0.0934

Aug. 26

0.0935

Sept. 2

0.0933

Average weekly

0.0937

Average weekly

0.0935
