Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 22
|
1.7
|
Aug. 29
|
1.7
|
Aug. 23
|
1.7
|
Aug. 30
|
1.7
|
Aug. 24
|
1.7
|
Aug. 31
|
1.7
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7
|
Sept. 1
|
1.7
|
Aug. 26
|
1.7
|
Sept. 2
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0092 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0013 and amounted to 1.6978 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 22
|
1.7065
|
Aug. 29
|
1.6856
|
Aug. 23
|
1.6891
|
Aug. 30
|
1.6999
|
Aug. 24
|
1.6933
|
Aug. 31
|
1.7067
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7001
|
Sept. 1
|
1.7021
|
Aug. 26
|
1.6936
|
Sept. 2
|
1.6948
|
Average weekly
|
1.6965
|
Average weekly
|
1.6978
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0002 manat and reached 0.0281 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 22
|
0.0286
|
Aug. 29
|
0.0281
|
Aug. 23
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 30
|
0.0276
|
Aug. 24
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 31
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 25
|
0.0282
|
Sept. 1
|
0.0282
|
Aug. 26
|
0.0281
|
Sept. 2
|
0.0284
|
Average weekly
|
0.0283
|
Average weekly
|
0.0281
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0935 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 22
|
0.0939
|
Aug. 29
|
0.0936
|
Aug. 23
|
0.0939
|
Aug. 30
|
0.0935
|
Aug. 24
|
0.0938
|
Aug. 31
|
0.0935
|
Aug. 25
|
0.0936
|
Sept. 1
|
0.0934
|
Aug. 26
|
0.0935
|
Sept. 2
|
0.0933
|
Average weekly
|
0.0937
|
Average weekly
|
0.0935