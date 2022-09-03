Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 22 1.7 Aug. 29 1.7 Aug. 23 1.7 Aug. 30 1.7 Aug. 24 1.7 Aug. 31 1.7 Aug. 25 1.7 Sept. 1 1.7 Aug. 26 1.7 Sept. 2 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0092 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0013 and amounted to 1.6978 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 22 1.7065 Aug. 29 1.6856 Aug. 23 1.6891 Aug. 30 1.6999 Aug. 24 1.6933 Aug. 31 1.7067 Aug. 25 1.7001 Sept. 1 1.7021 Aug. 26 1.6936 Sept. 2 1.6948 Average weekly 1.6965 Average weekly 1.6978

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0002 manat and reached 0.0281 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 22 0.0286 Aug. 29 0.0281 Aug. 23 0.0283 Aug. 30 0.0276 Aug. 24 0.0284 Aug. 31 0.0284 Aug. 25 0.0282 Sept. 1 0.0282 Aug. 26 0.0281 Sept. 2 0.0284 Average weekly 0.0283 Average weekly 0.0281

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0935 manat per Turkish lira.