Azerbaijan, Japan sign memorandum of co-op on Joint Crediting Mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The governments of Azerbaijan and Japan have reached an agreement on a Joint Crediting Mechanism, Trend reports via the Japanese embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the agreement, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

The Joint Crediting Mechanism is a system of cooperation with countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in which the achieved result is evaluated as the contribution of both partner countries and Japan.

"The Japanese government has set itself the goal of bringing the number of partner countries to 30 by 2025 to widely expand the joint crediting mechanism. With the signing of this memorandum of understanding, Azerbaijan will become the 20th partner country for the mechanism," the embassy said.