Azerbaijan interested in reinforcing strategic relations with Russia, Iran – deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan is interested in reinforcing strategic, friendly, political, economic, and cultural relations with Russia and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the event dedicated to development prospects of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Trend reports.

According to him, this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing Azerbaijan-Russia and Azerbaijan-Iran diplomatic relations.

"The ongoing bilateral and trilateral meetings of the leaders of mentioned countries provide a framework for broad development objectives. The meetings of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addressed cooperation issues and development of the International North-South Transport Corridor. Azerbaijan, through which the North-South and East-West transport corridors pass, has become a logistics center on the freight transportation in these directions," Mustafayev emphasized.

He underscored the annual growth of transit cargo traffic through the country, as well as noted that the relevant surge exceeded 47 percent from January through August 2022.