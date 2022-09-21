Azerbaijani minister names factors contributing to economic growth

BAKU. Azerbaijan, September 21. The growth of investments in non-oil sector will have a positive effect of macroeconomic indicators, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, an increase in many macroeconomic indicators in Azerbaijan's economy has been recorded from January through August 2022.

"The rising dynamics of transportation as well as increase of investments in non-oil sector will have a very positive effect on the growth of macroeconomic indicators," Jabbarov said.

Profit from communication and information services have increased by 15.3 percent - up to 1.73 billion manat ($1 million), cargo transportation - by 37.7 percent, up to 1.025 billion manat ($602,941), passenger traffic - by 11.8 percent, up to 139.1 million manat ($81.8 million) since the beginning of 2022, minister added.