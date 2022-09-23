Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves significantly exceed external public debt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.7 billion, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2023, as well as the indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years.

During the meeting, it was noted that the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $56 billion, which is more than seven times higher than the external public debt.