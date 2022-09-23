MUSIAD holds Turkish-Uzbek business forum in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Turkish-Uzbek business forums held following the initiative of Uzbekistan's branch of Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), MUSIAD told Turkic World, Trend reports.

Along with Turkish and Uzbek businessmen, Head of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali and Ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Sardar Kelebek participated in the opening ceremony, First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Islom Jasimov and Head of MUSIAD in Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar participated in the forum.

After the forum, Asmali visited Turkish companies that are part of MUSIAD Uzbekistan.

It was noted that Asmali and his delegation got acquainted with the 'Nest One' project, and received information on it.

'Nest One' is a mixed-use development complex in the center of Tashkent city. 'Nest One' is the tallest tower in Uzbekistan. It is a multifunctional skyscraper, 266.5 m high, located on the 4th lot of Tashkent City International Airport.

Member of MUSIAD Uzbekistan CEO of Koc Construction Yusuf Sarikoc also provided information on work and projects in the region. Then, together with the members of MUSİAD, a visit to the Khazrati Imam Complex took place.