Azerbaijan holds state property privatization auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property on September 27, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, 13 vehicles were privatized following the results of the auction. The offer for one of the vehicles significantly exceeded the starting price. Subaru Forester with a start price of 3,250 manat ($1,119) was purchased for 9,950 manat ($5,852).

The next auction will be held on October 4,11,18 and 25. A total of six packages of shares of joint stock companies, 40 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 130 vehicles will be put up for auction.