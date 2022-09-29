Azerbaijan determines state policy for development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by new law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The aims, principles and main directions of state policy in the development field of micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan are determined by the new law, Trend reports.

According to the new law 'On the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises' submitted for discussion at the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, the main objective of state policy in this field is creating favorable conditions, increasing competitiveness, stimulating investment and innovation activity, ensuring the sustainable development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Moreover, the objectives include assisting the enterprises in accessing domestic and foreign markets for goods, the work they perform, the services they provide, and the results of their intellectual activity, employment of the population and development of self-employment through support for entrepreneurial initiatives of citizens, as well as an increase in the share of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the volume of gross domestic product and non-oil exports.

The principles of state policy for the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan are: assessment of the possible impact of draft regulatory legal acts on the regulation of entrepreneurial activity on the entrepreneurial activities of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, improving the efficiency of services and state support them

The principles also cover the availability of infrastructure for all micro, small and medium enterprises, the creation of equal opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized businesses to participate in development programs and receive state support for state, regional, and local development programs, as well as in priority areas of the economy, openness and transparency of procedures for providing state support, formation of state support mechanisms in accordance with the legislation on unfair competition.